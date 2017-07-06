Lee Co. All-Star team is World Series bound

It's that time of year where the boys of summer finish out the season chasing titles on the diamond.

For one youth baseball team in Leesburg, their journey will take them to Southaven, Mississippi next week for the Dizzy Dean World Series.

The Lee County Dizzy Dean All-Stars are on their way to the Gulf next week after winning the Georgia State Championship. Head coach Mike Loewe says his team is built around pitching and defense, and if the bats come alive in Mississippi, he believes they'll be a tough team to beat.

It's all good competition from this point forward, but the boys from Lee County feel they have what it takes to bring the title back to south Georgia.

"The way we've played in all of our tune-up tournaments this summer, we've done pretty well in those," says SS/3B Carter Singletary. "I think we can compete pretty well."

"We're not going there just to show up and have fun, though we will have fun," Loewe says. "We're there to compete. They're going to know that's what they're there for, first and foremost, is to play baseball."

Taking a potentially week long trip is not cheap, and the team has already raised some of the funds needed through business sponsorships. But they still have a little ways to go.

To help raise a little more money, the team will host a cornhole tournament at Buffalo Wild Wings in Albany Saturday. There will also be raffle prizes and a 50/50 raffle.

Loewe says the team hopes to be able to pay for hotel rooms for the players' family members who make the trip to Southaven.

"That's our first goal is to provide the families with some money for hotels," Loewe says. "So we don't have a target per se, just whatever we can get. We'll be more than happy with any donations."

The tournament begins at noon Saturday, with sign ups starting at 11 a.m. Teams will be randomly drawn.

