Reports: Tville's Perry backs off Arkansas commitment

There's a reason every school in the country would like Thomasville's Reggie Perry to play basketball for them next season.

While that is good for Perry, it does make choosing where he'll play a tough decision. Now the 6'8 center is back to making a choice.

Reports say Perry has decommitted from Arkansas and reopened his recruitment. He originally committed to the Razorbacks last summer.

"Unfortunately, I had to decommit tonight with Coach [Mike Anderson} because of personal health issues with my father," Perry told Scout, who first had the report. "I have to do what is best for me and my family."

The five star recruit is the 18th ranked player in the Class of 2018 according to 247 Sports, and will be a high-profile target for major programs when live recruiting picks back up next week.

