Chehaw gives kids the chance to be pirates for a week

If your kids like pirates and the outdoors, Chehaw is offering them a perfect summer camp!

The Pirates of the Muckalee camp beings next Monday June 10 and lasts through Friday June 14th.

Campers will spend the week meeting creatures that pirates would have encountered during their long journeys.

Attendees will also get to canoe down the Muckalee and spend the night under the Southwest Georgia stars.

When campers aren't hanging out on the water, they will be busy with activities in Chehaw's tree house.

Probably hands down the most sought after camp that we do throughout the year. We have some spots left, so if you want them go ahead and book," said director of education Jackie Entz.

The camp is for children ages 8-12.

The cost is $165.

If you want to register, call (229) 430-5275 or email jentz@chehaw.org.

