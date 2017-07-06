Chehaw campers practicing summer safety habits

Holly Peek, lead camp counselor, make sure her kids are hydrated and safe so they don't miss out on any of the fun. (Source: WALB)

Summer is in full swing, but that means playground equipment could actually be dangerous for your kids.

Wood, metal and plastic found on playground swings and slides can reach well over one hundred degrees during the day.

The heat can cause burns, especially to younger children whose skin is thin and delicate.

To stay cool and hydrated, campers at Chehaw have water with them at all time. They also enjoy water games and go to the play park during the cooler hours of the day.

"We plan our activities for the weather, how it's going to be that day. We do a maximum of thirty minutes outside if it is super hot. Yesterday we actually made a change, we went to the play park first thing in the morning so we could let them actually enjoy the play park," Holly Peek, lead camp counselor.

