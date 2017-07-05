Dooly County's Adams inks deal with Packers

More than two months after being drafted with the 93rd overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Montravius Adams has signed a deal with Green Bay.

The former Dooly County Bobcat star inked his rookie deal with the Packers, trimming the list of the NFL's remaining unsigned draft picks to eight. Adams was the lone third round pick unsigned.

The Packers did not release terms of the deal, but Pro Football Talk reports the deal is worth $3.14 million dollars over four years. Adams is also receiving a signing bonus of $744,766.

In four years at Auburn, Adams had 147 total tackles and 10.5 sacks.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All Rights Reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10