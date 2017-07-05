Red Cross issues emergency blood supply notice

The American Red Cross is making an emergency call for blood Wednesday.

The organization said it's about 61,000 donations below the level it needs to be at to maintain a stable blood supply.

Donations typically take a dip during the summer, as people go on vacation or get out of their normal routines.

Red Cross employees said the vital resource can save lives.

"The need for blood is important for hospital patients," Kristen Stancil, a Red Cross spokesperson, said. "There could be someone who is battling cancer who relies on blood or someone whose been in a car accident. It can be a burn victim. It could be someone who is having some type of surgery."



You can learn how to donate at the Red Cross website.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10