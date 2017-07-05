Rivers Alive is Saturday, Lee creek levels dropping

Organizers for an annual river clean-up are keeping an eye on high water levels.

On Wednesday, the Kinchafoonee Creek was about a foot and a half above an ideal level for cleaning up the waterway, according to Lee County Code Enforcement Officer Jim Wright.

'Rivers Alive' is Saturday.

The 10th annual clean-up event is a go despite the higher water levels on the Kinchafoonee and the Muckalee Creeks, as long as water levels continue to drop and the rain to the north holds off.

The water levels are rapidly lowering.

150 volunteers have signed up to pull debris from the water and along the shoreline.

Volunteers will start out at 8 a.m. on Saturday at their designated point, and will meet up afterward at Chehaw Park for a BBQ lunch at noon.

In all, more than 66,000 pounds of debris has been pulled up from the Kinchafoonee and Muckalee Creeks since the event began.

