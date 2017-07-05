Record turn-out for downtown Albany 4th fun

If you were in downtown Albany for the $25,000 dollar fireworks show Tuesday night, you were part of a record turn-out for the Fourth of July celebration!

The long weekend of events downtown, from Movies in the Park Sunday to live music and vendors Tuesday, drew large crowds.

The biggest to date, according to city officials.

It's estimated more than 2,000 people watched that fireworks display from inside River Front Park, with many more enjoying the show from the nearby Hilton Garden Inn hotel, parking garage and city sidewalks.

Movies in the Park attendance was more than 600 people.

A city spokesperson says the vendors were happy with the turn-out, too.

"The downtown office is always trying to come up with things and draw more people downtown. And with this success, you've got to capitalize on it and do more and keep the momentum going," said spokesperson Monique Broughton Knight.

The next free event downtown is Movies in the Park.

"Secret Life of Pets" will be screened along the Flint River Saturday, July 22 at sunset.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10