Giardina appreciates support of ASU faithful

As the calendar turns over to July Saturday, we move one month closer to the kickoff of the college football season.

That means the debut of the Gabe Giardina era at Albany State.

The Golden Rams new head coach is a little over two months on the job, has a full staff on hand, and says he's ready to go.

Well, almost. The Rams still need to get on the field to learn Giardina's new offensive schemes, something they haven't been able to do yet. But he says the team workouts have been good, and the Golden Rams continue to bond as the weeks go on.

One pleasant surprise Giardina has experienced: the excitement around the football program from Albany State alumni and fans.

"The support for Albany State and Albany State football is unparalleled compared to anything I've seen in FCS or Division II football. People are passionate about the Golden Rams," Giardina says. "That's what we're pushing on our guys, that people expect us to be good and want to see us succeed. Now let's learn how to be accountable and do what we're supposed to do."

The Golden Rams open the 2017 season on September 2 when they host Valdosta State.

