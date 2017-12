Albany's Gabriel Arnold has risen to the ranks of the country's elite youth wrestlers.

This week in Atlanta, the grappler claimed the USA Wrestling Greco-Roman and freestyle national titles in the Novice 120 lb. division.

With the victories, Arnold is now the nation's #1 ranked wrestler in the Novice 120 lb. division.

