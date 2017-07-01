Valdosta's Hall inks deal with Orioles

Valdosta's DL Hall is taking his immense talent directly to the professional baseball ranks.

The Wildcats LHP signed with the Baltimore Orioles organization Friday afternoon, three weeks after the club made him the 21st overall pick in the MLB Draft.

The team did not release details of the signing bonus, but Jim Callis of MLB.com reports Hall signed over value slot for $3 million.

By signing the deal, Hall will not play at Florida State. The Valdosta lefty committed to the Seminoles, but will now instead report to the Orioles' spring training facility in Sarasota, FL before joining the club's rookie league team later this summer.

Hall was named a Baseball America 2nd-Team All-American on Friday. The Wildcat ace went 6-2 in 2017, striking out 105 batters in 51 innings while allowing just 10 earned runs.

