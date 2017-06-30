Chehaw benefits from remaining SPLOST VI funds

The new cart doesn't make much noise, something the animals will have to get used to. (Source: WALB)

The solar panels charge the battery, allowing it to run without gasoline. (Source: WALB)

Assistant Curator, John Brown, is happy to have a more reliable ride at work. (Source WALB)

Leftover funds from SPLOST VI, allowed Chehaw to buy some much needed equipment for their animal care department.

Chehaw now owns three solar powered, electric utility carts.

Their previous carts were deteriorating from age and heavy use.

These heavy duty carts give the animal care team a reliable and eco-friendly way to travel around the zoo and their animals.

In addition to reducing long-term costs, the new vehicles reduce the park's dependency on fossil fuels.

"This conservation action is part of our mission statement. We kind of have to practice what we preach by doing conservation things to help the environment," said Assistant Curator, John Brown.

Brown also says the animals aren't used to how quiet the new vehicles are, be knows they will adjust to them in the near future.

