Chehaw provides summer educational program for kids

Director of Education, Jackie Entz, encourages parents to spend time with their kids in an educational manner this summer. (Source: WALB)

The Cubs Programs take place at the Wildlife Theater inside the zoo at Chehaw. (Source: WALB)

The kids were then even to meet a little hedgehog after learning about it. (Source: WALB)

After hearing hearing a story, the kids made a hedgehog out of a paper plate. (Source: WALB)

If you are looking for an educational opportunity that will entertain your kids this summer, Chehaw has the answer.

Chehaw offers their Cub Programs every Friday morning from 9:30 to 10:45.

The programs are geared to fit the interests and attention span of young children, but everyone is welcome to attend.

Each week the program has a theme based on a certain animal.

Attendees will hear a story about an animal or science, have a hands-on experience with an animal, and make a craft.

"It's just a really great way to spend some time with your child, or you little brother or sister, whatever they may be. We do kind of like a miniature day of camp, so it really gets the kids used to a little bit more regiment and structure," said Director of Education, Jackie Entz.

The Cub Programs are free with zoo admission or free with a Chehaw membership.

