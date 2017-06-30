Damon is a multimedia journalist for the Valdosta Bureau at WALB.

He joined the WALB team in June 2017.

Damon Arnold was born in Columbia, MO and raised in Kansas City, MO.

He is a proud alumnus of the illustrious Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University, where he graduated magna cum laude from the School of Journalism & Graphic Communication.

Damon has studied under the Nieman Fellows at Harvard University, interned with WFLA News Channel 8 in Tampa, FL, Capital Outlook Newspaper in Tallahassee, FL, as well as a staff writer for HBCU Buzz based out of Washington D.C.

While in college he was the lead anchor of the university’s news station FAMU News 20 at Five.

At the same time, he fulfilled the role of editor-in-chief of the school’s newspaper, The Famuan.

Damon is also a member of the Omicron Gamma Chapter of Phi Mu Alpha Fraternity Inc.

Damon fell in love with journalism long before he was aware of it. As a pre-teen he made it his life’s mission to tell on his siblings before they could tell on him.

Damon enjoys traveling, community service, eating and being the best example to his six siblings as possible.

He is extremely excited to be living in the Valdosta area!

He welcomes feedback and looks forward to getting to know the South Georgia Community.

Follow Damon on Facebook

Follow Damon on Twitter

Send Damon an email