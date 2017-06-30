Giardina excited for young, hungry coaching staff

Putting together a college football coaching staff is never easy, especially when you have a short amount of time to do it.

But Albany State head coach Gabe Giardina was able to get it done with 65 days before the kickoff of the 2017 season.

Giardina's first staff is in place, and there is a common theme among the new hires. They are all young and hungry.

Cory Peoples will follow Giardina from Charleston Southern to the Good Life City to become the new ASU defensive coordinator. Peoples spent the last three seasons leading the Buccaneers defensive backs.

"He's a really good, young, bright coach that really connects with kids. But he also has a good scheme behind him," Giardina says. "We're going to play an aggressive style of defense. We're going to blitz a lot, play some man coverage, and things like that. We're going to try to attack."

Collins Ukwu (defensive line), Darius Buck (safeties), and Nick Reveiz (linebackers) will also join the "Dirty Blue" defensive staff.

On the offensive side of the ball, Isaac Newland will be the team's offensive coordinator. Newland also comes to Albany from Charleston Southern, and was officially hired shortly after Giardina.

Newland will lead an offensive coaching staff of Adam Hollifield (offensive line), Sean Lampkin (wide receivers), and Adam Miller (quarterbacks).Former ASU interim head coach Anthony Kelly will also remain on staff to coach tight ends.

Many of the new staff members come from similar football backgrounds as young coaches with low-level FBS or FCS experience.

"This is their opportunity. At the same time, they're well-seasoned," Giardina says. "What maybe they lack in experience, they're making up in maturity and enthusiasm. And we have to do everything here enthusiastically."

The Golden Rams open the season September 2 when they host Valdosta State.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10