Lee Co. OL McDowell commits to Mississippi St.

For the third year in a row, the Lee County Trojans have a player committed to an SEC program.

Offensive tackle Griffin McDowell committed to Mississippi State Thursday, choosing the Bulldogs over NC State, Indiana, Kansas, and Georgia Southern.

"I went to a bunch of different colleges, but it just felt like family there," McDowell says. "There's going to be a lot of opportunities there."

The 6'4, 285 pound rising senior says he's excited to play for Dan Mullen and a program that he believes will continue to rise.

"I see them to keep building and building," he says of the program that has reached seven straight bowl games. "They've got so much media from [former MSU and current Dallas Cowboys QB] Dak Prescott and Nick Fitzgerald, and they're only going to get better."

McDowell says the Bulldogs expect him to play center or guard for them, a change he believes he can make.

