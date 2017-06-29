Goodwill program prepares students for the workforce

Students in an Albany workforce preparedness class celebrated a milestone Thursday.

The program was put on by the Goodwill training center in Albany. Participants learned professional soft skills in hopes of securing a job.

A number of students graduated after completing one to three months of training.

"They're looking for people who are able to come in on time, show respect for the supervisor, follow instructions, move from one task to another, and work with very little supervision," Training Center Manager Patricia King said. "That's what we do here. We're training them regarding those skills."

You can learn more about the program at the Goodwill website.

