Pest control tips for homeowners

June is National Home Ownership month and it's a great time for homeowners to educate themselves on pests and how to prevent an infestation.

Termites alone cause $5 billion in property damage every year across the country.

Most homeowner insurance policies don't cover termite damage.

To reduce the chance of a termite infestation, eliminate moisture around the foundation of your home.

Critters like rats, raccoons, and squirrels can also get inside your home, chew on wires, and potentially cause an electrical fire.

Homeowners can take preventative action by sealing all cracks and holes around their home, including on the roof.

"Have a good inspection done by a pest control company. That way they can come out and find any issues they may have at the time. Or, preventative maintenance, that's what a lot of what we do is, preventative maintenance," said Ben Tallent, Arrow Exterminators

Tallent recommends getting a home pest inspection before moving into a house, then once a year afterward.

