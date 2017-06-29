Preventing pesky Fourth of July Pests

Ben Tallent with Arrow Exterminators also suggests keeping your food covered and wearing long sleeves while outside. (WALB)

The Fourth of July is only a few days away, meaning you and your family will probably spend some time outside in the coming days.

While enjoying the holiday festivities, there are a few uninvited guests you need to look out for.

Stinging insects like yellow jackets are attracted to fruit and meat.

Keep your food covered and do not approach a nest if you see one.

Fire ants have a painful sting, which could ruin your firework show or picnic.

And look out for their tall mounds before deciding where to sit on the ground.

"Wear long pants and long shirts. The repellent, there are other things you can buy, the candles and what not, but that's probably the best thing," said exterminator Ben Tallent.

Also Mosquitoes are summer's signature pest and can also transmit diseases.

Applying a repellent with DEET before heading outside can prevent an uncomfortable evening.

