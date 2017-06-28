K9 handler adopts retiring MCLB narcotics dog

A very special employee of the Albany Marine Corps Logistics Base celebrated his retirement Wednesday.

The base commander attended the retirement ceremony for an 83-pound narcotics German Shepard named Rex.



Dogs from the MCLB kennel stay busy. Some have worked presidential details and served for the State Department.

"On several occasions, [Rex has] found illegal narcotics on the instillation, as well as trying to enter the instillation,"Kennel Master Lt. Eric Brown said. "So, he's been very instrumental in keeping this instillation drug free."

Rex began serving his country at the Marine Corps. Logistics Base in 2011. Those who know him best say his bark is worst than his bite.

"He's big," K9 Handler Cpl. Tonette Allen said. "He looks like a beast, but like I said earlier, his nickname is Lover Boy."

And love he does. Cpl. Tonette Allen has been working with Rex for two years now, but their professional relationship is about to get personal.



Kidney disease, arthritis and Lyme Disease are just some the reasons the corps. is hanging up the old pup's harness and putting him into retirement.

"Not hearing his bark in the kennels or his specific scratch on the door, its going to be hard not seeing him everyday at work," Allen said.

But that void in Allen's heart will be filled off the clock. She's adopting the dog she's worked with for years and hopes to give her partner a cushy retirement.

"He's got his own bedroom," Allen said. "He's got a flatscreen TV on the wall. So, he can watch Animal Planet. He's got a big couch."

With that set up, Rex's next mission is some well deserved R-and-R.

Allen said Rex's medical issues can be expensive, but like any retired veteran, he'll be able to get free care.

