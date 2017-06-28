DDA agrees to help downtown microbrewery get loans, updates other projects.

The Downtown Albany microbrewery set to open in September is a little closer to completion.

The Downtown Development Authority approved to complete a state revolving loan application for Pretoria Fields at its meeting Wednesday.

While the DDA files the initial application, the business would be responsible for paying it back.

The application covers a total of $500,000 worth of loans from the Georgia Cities organization and the State Department of Community Affairs.

"We're kind of signing off to make sure this project is in line with what we're doing for downtown redevelopment," Downtown Manager Latoya Cutts said. "It does kind of tie in with our master plan for downtown redevelopment."

Interest in other Downtown Albany projects is still growing, according to development officials.

They said four different applicants are now interested in Front Street Market properties.

Getting those spaces ready could take 90 to 120 days, once redesign construction begins.

Officials said those interested are a mix of both new and existing business owners.

They add that the construction of apartments at the Albany Heights building are still on schedule. They expect people to be able to move in by the end of the year.

