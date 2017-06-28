South Georgia employers prepare for 'Kin Care' law

Georgia's new "Kin Care" law lets people use some of their paid leave to care for sick family members.

Dougherty County has updated their policy to reflect the new law.

It applies to employers with 25 or more employees.

Now, people can use up to five sick days per calendar year to care for a spouse, child, grandchild, parent or any dependent as shown on the most recent tax return.

Signed into law in May, it takes effect July 1.

