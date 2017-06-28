Cohilas: 'There are a lot of people depending on us'

Dougherty County's chairman remains optimistic about the community's future, in the face of economic challenges.

The commission is already preparing for future losses in the tax digest directly created by the storms.

Hundreds of homes were damaged and destroyed, and many might not be rebuilt.

Chairman Chris Cohilas said more than $100 million dollars of infrastructure projects have been requested at the federal and the state levels.

"Real projects, not soft projects. Roads, infrastructure, bearing utilities. If we can check that off, I think we will be a much stronger Albany, but that remains to be seen. I think you have to have everyone at the table, in good faith," said Cohilas.

Cohilas remains optimistic about the community's future, in the face of economic challenges.

He said these community partners are "engaged" in helping Albany recover, and become stronger.

"We do have tremendous infrastructure. That is the reason we are the economic hub for this area of the state. You can't just go and recreate it somewhere else. There are a lot of people that are depending on us. Not just our citizens, but the state government," said Cohilas.

Cohilas and other commissioners will be meeting in early August for an in-depth planning session, looking at ways to decrease government costs, and bolster property values and jobs.

