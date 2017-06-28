Albany Tech opens pedestrian bridge

Nearly 100 people attended the opening ceremony to listen to the college president and other officials speak. (Soure: WALB)

This pedestrian bridge will allow Albany Tech students to walk over Slappey Blvd. instead of on it. (Source: WALB)

Almost eight years after the idea was first imagined, the pedestrian bridge at Albany Tech is officially open.

Before the bridge, more than one hundred students crossed Slappey Blvd an any given day to get from the manufacturing technology center to the main campus.

Not only does the bridge bring safety to campus, but it also provides infrastructure for the future expansion of Albany Tech's campus.

The bridge costs 1.6 million dollars in SPLOST funds, money well spent in the eyes of Albany Tech officials.

"What it represents is progress. Not only progress for our educational opportunities, but also for phase two of the Carlton Construction Academy is upcoming as well. What an important aspect that is for us to continue our growth and education," said Regional Program Manager, Sherri Winters.

The Carlton Construction Academy is the next project for Albany Tech.

Once complete, the academy will house two new programs there for Residential Energy Efficiency and Green Building Technology.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10