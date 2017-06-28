Solar eclipse safety: What you need to know before the big event

These are an example of the solar-filter glasses that will protect your eyes. (Source: Raycom)

A solar eclipse is when the moon travels between the earth and the sun. (Source: NASA)

On August 21st, millions of people will have a once in a lifetime opportunity to see a total solar eclipse across the United States.

Even though Georgia isn't in the won't see a total solar eclipse, there are still safety precautions we need to take when trying to view it.

Regular sunglasses are not strong enough to protect your eyes when viewing an eclipse.

Instead, special-purpose solar filters glasses should be used if you plan on watching.

Even with the special filters, do not look into a telescope or binoculars during the event.

If you don't take precautions, permanent damage eye damage, including blindness, could occur.

You never want to look directly at the sun. Either look at it with the special approved glasses, not your sunglasses, those aren't going to work. You are definitely going to damage your eyes even with your typical pair of sunglasses, but you can look at the reflection, " said Meteorologist Chris Zelman.

To find out where you can view to total solar eclipse and what to look for when buying the special purpose solar-filter glasses, click here.

