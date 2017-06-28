Shuman resigns as Valdosta baseball coach, Porter taking over

After two decades with the Wildcats, Valdosta High School head baseball coach Bart Shuman is resigning. The school has hired current Tiftarea Academy head coach Brad Porter to take over the program.

Shuman walks away from Valdosta after 20 years with the program, 19 of which he served as head coach. The longtime Cats head coach was inducted into the Georgia Dugout Club Hall of Fame in 2014.

"I'm the fortunate one. I've worked with some of the most unbelievable kids you could imagine," Shuman says. "To see them grow up and become successful as fathers, businessmen, and community leaders, it's been a pleasure for me."

During his time in Valdosta, Shuman led the Wildcats to three region titles and two state semifinal appearances. Before Valdosta, Shuman was the head coach at Berrien. He led the Rebels to a perfect 31-0 record and the state championship in 1988.

While he's resigning from Valdosta, it doesn't sound like Shuman is counting out a return to the dugout in the future.

"I'm going to think about it. I'm going to talk it over with my family and see how things go. I've got some things in line," he says. "But right now, I'm going to catch my breath, clean up my garage and attic, do a few honey-dos for my wife, and see what happens."

A veteran coach in the state of Georgia with 359 career high school wins, Porter spent the last five seasons at Tiftarea Academy, and led the Panthers to the GISA AAA state playoffs in four of those seasons. Tiftarea was state runner-up in 2014.

He also spent seven years as the head coach at Coffee and three years leading Madison Co. (FL).

