Three Trojan hoopers sign college scholarships

Three Lee County High School basketball players put pens to paper Tuesday afternoon, signing college basketball scholarships.

Tyler McConnell will play at Columbus State, while Terrian Wester is staying home to play at Albany Tech. DeAmbria Abner is the lone Lady Trojan player to sign. She's headed to Tuskegee next year.

McConnell was a Georgia Coaches' Association Class 6A All-State selection in 2017, after helping lead the Trojans to a region title and the second round of the state playoffs. The 6'3 shooting guard didn't receive many offers, something he admits was frustrating after playing well for the last few years.

But he believes it all has worked out with the Cougars.

"They were one of the few schools who really gave me an opportunity to come and play for them. I'm very excited to be able to do that," he says. "I figured I would get more looks and stuff like that, but it just gives me motivation to get better."

Wester says staying close to home and his family was important to him. He says he's looking forward to playing on the next level.

"This is amazing, just really amazing," Wester says. "All my life I wanted to play college ball, and I feel like I can go to the next level."

Wester hopes to play with a Division I or Division II program after two years with Albany Tech.

For the Lady Trojans, Abner earned a scholarship offer after months of perseverance. She traveled all over the southeastern United States over the past year, trying out and showing of her skills for the nation's top college coaches.

Unfortunately, it was all for naught. Until Tuskegee decided to give her a chance.

"This day is exciting. I'm just glad the coach saw something in me," Abner says. "I'm just grateful."

