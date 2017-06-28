Thomasville to play Chiles in replacement game

After Albany High closed immediately earlier this month, it left the Indians' Region 1-AA counterparts scrambling to fill their 2017 football schedules.
Thomasville High School has gotten their slate together after turning to an out-of-state program.
The Bulldogs will play Chiles High School from Tallahassee, FL on October 20 in a game that will replace Thomasville's date with Albany. The Timberwolves went 3-6 in 2016, but their worst loss came by only eight points in their season opener.
It'll be an 8:00 kickoff at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Thomasville.
