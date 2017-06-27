County commissioners consider list of unincorporated alleys to get paved

For the first time, some alleys in unincorporated Dougherty County could be paved. (Source: WALB)

Poinciana Alley is at the top of the priority list of alleys to be paved.

Elizabeth Alley is number ten, all well-used alleys for residents across the county.

"We have identified 26 alleys in the unincorporated areas and out of those 26, we have priority listings for 15 of them to be paved and the rest to be rocked with a rock base on it," explained Public Works Director Larry Cook.

County commissioners asked for a priority list of alleys to pave back in October.

But, the January storms delayed the results and now paying for the costs of recovery, coupled with a lower tax digest, might delay any paving.

Commissioners are considering the list now.

To pave or rock the almost 7 miles of alleys on the list will cost about $3 million dollars.

