Mitchell, Grady EMC pitch in to help Second Harvest Food Bank

By Whitney Argenbright, Producer
And Krista Monk, Digital Content Producer
Mitchell and Grady EMCs are hosting a food drive to help Second Harvest Food Bank of South Georgia. 

Donations can be dropped off at one of the three Mitchell EMC locations in Camilla, Albany, and Sylvester.

The drive will be from June 27 through July 6.

Anyone making donations is asked to make sure they are dry or canned goods.

Second Harvest said the following are the most helpful and sought-after products:

  • Canned meats 
  • Fruits 
  • Vegetables 
  • Soups 
  • Peanut butter 
  • Pasta
  • Pasta sauce
  • 100 percent fruit juice 
  • Paper
  • Hygiene products

Mitchell EMC locations and hours of operation:

  • 475 Cairo Highway in Camilla
    • Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. - CLOSED on July 4th.
       
  • 5807 Newton Road in Albany
    • Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. - CLOSED on July 4th.
       
  • 208 Dexter Wilson Boulevard in Sylvester
    • Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. - CLOSED on July 4th.

Grady EMC locations and hours of operation:

  • 1499 US Highway 84 West in Cairo
    • Inside is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. - CLOSED on July 4th.
    • Drive-Thru is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. - CLOSED on July 4th.

  Intricate designs a cornerstone of Victorian Era architecture

    Friday, December 15 2017 1:46 PM EST2017-12-15 18:46:23 GMT

    During the late Victorian era, a unique style of architecture flourished, with the Queen Ann architecture being a prominent style for some buildings in south Georgia. 

  Thrush delivers firefighting aircraft to Georgia Forestry

    Friday, December 15 2017 1:17 PM EST2017-12-15 18:17:47 GMT
    This is one of Thrush's first 510G Switchbacks (Source: WALB)This is one of Thrush's first 510G Switchbacks (Source: WALB)

    As firefighters continue to battle blazes in Southern California, the Georgia Forestry Commission is working to prevent those same fires from happening here. The Georgia Forestry Commission has a couple of brand new "firefighters."

  Social media in the Victorian Era

    Friday, December 15 2017 12:59 PM EST2017-12-15 17:59:10 GMT
    (Source: WTXL)(Source: WTXL)

    Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat are all ways to reach out to family and friends and share on social media, but what if you lived in the Victorian Era? What was their social media of the time? 

