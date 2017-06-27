Mitchell, Grady EMC pitch in to help Second Harvest Food Bank

Mitchell and Grady EMCs are hosting a food drive to help Second Harvest Food Bank of South Georgia.

Donations can be dropped off at one of the three Mitchell EMC locations in Camilla, Albany, and Sylvester.

The drive will be from June 27 through July 6.

Anyone making donations is asked to make sure they are dry or canned goods.

Second Harvest said the following are the most helpful and sought-after products:

Canned meats

Fruits

Vegetables

Soups

Peanut butter

Pasta

Pasta sauce

100 percent fruit juice

Paper

Hygiene products

Mitchell EMC locations and hours of operation:

475 Cairo Highway in Camilla Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. - CLOSED on July 4th.



5807 Newton Road in Albany Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. - CLOSED on July 4th.



208 Dexter Wilson Boulevard in Sylvester Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. - CLOSED on July 4th.



Grady EMC locations and hours of operation:

1499 US Highway 84 West in Cairo Inside is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. - CLOSED on July 4th. Drive-Thru is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. - CLOSED on July 4th.



Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10