Cowart's MLB call up is short lived

One day after helping lead the Angels to a 4-3 win over Boston, former Cook Hornet Kaleb Cowart is headed back to Class AAA.

Cowart had himself a ballgame Sunday in Boston- going 2-3 with a pair of doubles and a run in his 2017 major league debut. That debut was shortlived.

WALB Sports spoke with Cowart's father this afternoon before the move. He says it's always unknown how long the call ups will last.

"It's a hard game, and it's really not as glamorous as it sounds," Kaleb's father Rene' Cowart says. "He's had a lot of struggles, and he's had a lot of good days. It'll happen when it's supposed to, and we're just proud of where he's at."

Cowart will try to continue raking in Class AAA, where he's hitting .315 through 68 games with the Salt Lake Bees.

