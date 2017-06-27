ASU's Jackson earns another national award

Cervantes Jackson's trophy case has been getting a lot of work lately.

On Monday, the Golden Rams' track and field star added some more hardware.

The Bainbridge native was named the National Field Athlete of the Year by the US Track and Field and Cross County Coaches Association. Jackson became the first Golden Ram to win two national track and field championships when he claimed the Division Two high jump and triple jump titles last month.

The sophomore also received All-American honors from the Coaches' Association in the high jump, triple jump, and long jump.

