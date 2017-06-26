Newly released video shows a clearer image of controversial traffic stop

New video shows a clearer picture of the moments the parents of Llewellyn Glover Jr. said excessive force was used against their son during a traffic stop.

WALB contacted former Albany Police officer Jamie Sutton for comment Monday. Sutton said he did not yet want to make a comment, but would get back to the station later.

Family members of Glover said the incident left Glover with multiple fractures and staples in his head.

An internal Albany Police report states a deadly force chokehold was used against him.

"When I saw it, I just, I don't even want to talk about it," Glover's father Llewellyn Glover Sr. said.

In the video, you can hear Officer Jamie Sutton saying he smells marijuana in the vehicle, prompting a search.

Glover is then heard saying he does not have marijuana in his possession.

An internal Albany Police report states that Sutton failed a polygraph test, and was considered to be untruthful when restating that he smelled marijuana and saw it in Glover's mouth during the stop.

"You can't help em. There's nothing you can do," Attorney Julius Collins said. "You just have to watch and feel hopeless, as far as watching your child go through this."

That feeling is something that has prompted Glover and his family to draft a lawsuit against those responsible.

Sutton resigned from his position earlier this month before the city manager made a decision on his termination, which was recommended by the Police Chief.

Glover's family said they're upset by the city's handling of the case.

"It truly is shameful that he was allowed to resign and could possibly go somewhere else," Glover's mother Arpeja Shorts said. "But, no, because anywhere he goes, if I find out, I will be forwarding that video to that police department, personally if I have to."

It's a personal battle Shorts said she will be fighting for years to come.

Glover's attorney said the lawsuit could take months to years to draft and file.

