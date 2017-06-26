Commissioner urges help with summer jobs for students

Albany city leaders are urging businesses and nonprofits to help bring back summer jobs for students.

B.J. Fletcher and the Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Marvin Laster are two of the city leaders that say businesses that can afford to do so should try to offer a student a job or an internship.

Fletcher said having a job as a teenager can help you develop skills that will put you ahead later in life.

She adds qualities like professionalism and punctuality need to be taught.

"Somebody many years ago took me up under their wing and taught me the real meaning of drive, integrity, honesty," Fletcher said. "I'd love to have a chance to do that with some of our youth."

Fletcher said she plans on hiring several interns this summer. If you are a business owner who would consider giving a student a job or internship, call Marvin Laster at the Boys and Girls Club at 420-5580.

