Albany Art Museum summer campers create Pop projects - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany Art Museum summer campers create Pop projects

(Source:WALB) (Source:WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Some Albany kids are spending their summer getting their creative juices flowing.

This week is Pop Art Week at the Albany Museum of Art's Summer Camp.

Campers made drawings and other projects based on the Pop genre and work of Andy Warhol.

There are still several more weeks of camp parents can sign their children up for.

You can learn more at the museum website.

Powered by Frankly