DPH offers rapid HIV testing at Walgreens

By Whitney Argenbright
Connect
And Re-Essa Buckels
And Re-Essa Buckels, Reporter
Folks will be able to get free HIV tests this week at an Albany Walgreens. (Source: WALB) Folks will be able to get free HIV tests this week at an Albany Walgreens. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The Southwest Public Health District is teamed up with Walgreens and the Greater Than AIDS Foundation to offer free HIV testing June 27 through June 29.

It's part of National HIV Testing Day.

The tests are being offered at Walgreens on Sylvester Road in Albany.

Staff used rapid testing with a swab to give results within 15 minutes.

Dougherty County ranks fourth in the state in terms of new HIV cases. 

Staff said they tested about 68 people Tuesday. 

“With early diagnosis and treatment, someone with HIV can live a healthy normal lifespan,” said Glen Pietrandoni, senior director of virology at Walgreens.

The event will continue on Wednesday and Thursday and anyone interested can stop by from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

"It's most important that everyone take advantage of the opportunity to know their status. There are a lot of individuals who are HIV positive and they don't have symptoms. A lot of times the system don't occur until the disease becomes more aggressive in the body," said Torrey Knight, DPH epidemiologist. 

Free gift cards will be given out to the first 10 people to get tested each day.

Everyone who gets tested will receive a gift bag with prizes and safer sex supplies.

