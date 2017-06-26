Chick-fil-A to host blood drive

Chick-fil-A is hosting a blood drive on Friday. (Source: Albany Chick-fil-A via Twitter)

Chick-fil-A is hosting a blood drive on Friday.

And they're giving away chicken sandwiches to donors.

It's from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chick-fil-A Albany Square Drive Thru, Lee Crossings and at the Albany Mall.

You can save time by filling out paperwork ahead of time.

Just visit this link.

