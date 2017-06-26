Valdosta man jailed after shooting wife in leg - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Valdosta man jailed after shooting wife in leg

Edward Miller (Source: Lowndes County Jail) Edward Miller (Source: Lowndes County Jail)
VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) -

Valdosta authorities say a weekend shooting put a woman in the hospital and landed her husband behind bars.

The victim told police Edward Miller shot her in the leg at their home on Shanna Circle.

She told investigators Miller was drunk when they got into an argument where he threatened her and her children. 

Miller was bitten by a K-9 officer during a brief struggle as he was taken into custody. 

Officials say Miller is facing a total of 12 charges:

  • Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon (FELONY)
  • Possession of Firearm during the Commission of a Felony (FELONY)
  • Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon (FELONY)
  • Terroristic Threats X3(FELONY)
  • False Imprisonment X3 (FELONY)
  • Cruelty to children in the first degree X2 (FELONY)
  • Cruelty to children in the 3rd degree (Misdemeanor)

