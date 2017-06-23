Georgia Veterans State Park to open archery range

A South Georgia state park will soon have a new way for visitors to have fun.

Georgia Veterans Memorial State Park is building an archery range.

Employees will be trained to teach others about the sport.

They said the range is something park managers have wanted to install for five years, and finally got the funds to build.

"We expect school groups such as 4-H and a lot of visitors that will come here for the day," Curator Amanda Norris said. "It will include an air rifle range, static targets and 15 3D archery targets."

The range is expected to be completed by the end of the summer.

