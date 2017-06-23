Sumter Co. manhunt suspect speaks out at bond hearing

The suspect deputies say lead them on a 30-hour Sumter County manhunt spoke out to the judge at his bond hearing Friday.

Christopher Yawn, 39, faces ten charges including felony burglary and theft, as well as fleeing and obstruction.

Yawn's bond was set at more than $75,000 across all offenses.

When asked whether Yawn understood each charge individually, he replied no and stated to the judge he didn't commit a number of the crimes.

"I don't understand any of the charges mam," Yawn said. "I never got pulled over by an officer."

Officials said Yawn threatened a custodial guardian, and threatened to kidnap his six-year-old daughter.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10