Chehaw gears up for Wakefest

From the beginners to the pros, about 55 competitors will be in Albany next month for Wakefest.

The wakeboarding competition also serves as a fundraiser for a special needs family.

Organizers said they expect anywhere from 500 to 700 spectators to come out to Chehaw Park.

The event will kick off Friday, June 30, with a golf tournament.

"So it's something for everyone, something for the family to come out and watch. And just to enjoy and be out on the water at Chehaw. Chehaw is such an awesome place, most people don't spend a lot of time there or maybe you haven't been out to it. It's a good opportunity for them to get out and see them as well," said Wakefest President Adam Gilbert.

Gates will open at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 1, and the event will wrap up at 5 p.m.

