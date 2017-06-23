Parkerson leaving TCC for Cairo

After 13 seasons as the Thomas County Central head baseball coach, Chad Parkerson is making the move down US-84.

Parkerson will be taking over as the Cairo head baseball coach next season.

"I just think the competitor in me wanted a new challenge," Parkerson says. "You always want to leave a program better than you found it, and I think we did that here. Now it's time to see if I can do it again."

Parkerson will take over for Steve DeVoursney, who acted as the Syrupmakers interim coach in 2017.

As for the Jackets, they've already turned the reins over to Ryan Strickland, who has been an assistant coach with the program.

