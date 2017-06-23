Harber keeping high expectations for Crisp

If Shelton Felton were still the head coach, Crisp County probably enters the 2017 season as the Class AAA title favorites.

But interim head coach Brad Harber says don't count the Cougars out just yet.

Felton left his alma mater earlier this month to coach outside linebackers for the Chattanooga Mocs last month. The next day, interim head coach Brad Harber was hired after serving as the Cougars offensive line coach a year ago.

Harber is taking over a program as head coach for the first time in his 24 year career. He says one thing that helps any transition is talent, and the Cougars have plenty of that. Linebacker Quay Walker committed to Alabama earlier this summer, while running back Jamie Robinson and defensive tackle DeAngelo Griffin are just two of the Cougars with major Division I offers.

"Without counting it up right here, I've probably taken 10 recruiting visits to Division I schools, and I've been the head coach for 11 or 12 days," laughs Harber. "So it's great to be a Cougar right now."



So the man leading the team on the sidelines may be new, but Harber says the expectations will stay the same.

"What y'all have going on now is a football program. Not a team, not an individual, not a coaching staff. A program," he says. "Our main focus right now is to be consistent in everything that we do, not just on the football field. But we're also staying with the expectation of a program that is at a high level, year in and year out."

Harber has hired a new offensive and defensive coordinator for the Cougars, but says the team will continue to look the same offensively and defensively.



Crisp County opens the season August 18 at Dooly County.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10