Schwarzer is NJCAA Defensive Player of the Year

Talk about a good week for Andrew College catcher Chris Schwarzer.

One day after earning an NJCAA Gold Glove, the Fighting Tiger was named the NJCAA Division I Baseball Defensive Player of the Year.

It's the first national player of the year award for an Andrew Fighting Tiger in any sport.

The sophomore from Lawrenceville didn't commit an error all season, handling 282 chances in 57 games. He led the GCAA by catching 20 potential basestealers and posted the highest percentage of runners caught stealing at 49%. Schwarzer admits he didn't even know he was having that special of a season.

"I just went out there and played. I didn't even realize what I was doing while I was doing it," he told WALB Sports over the phone Friday. "I looked back at the end of the season and saw zero errors and 20 runners thrown out, and I was speechless really."

Schwarzer was also a 3rd Team Academic All-American selection, as well as an All-GCAA 2nd-team pick. It was his first season of major playing time. He says a freshman season spent mostly on the bench motivated him into a special sophomore campaign.

"There was a sophomore above me, and he hit the ball better than me. He did other things better than me, so they saw that he played most of the time," Schwarzer says. "That kind of got to me. So I took it upon myself to make sure that didn't happen to me again."

The Fighting Tigers star will continue his baseball career at the University of South Carolina-Aiken next season.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10