SOWEGA Council on Aging hosts business after hours

Community members were able to network (Source:WALB)

People from the Albany business community talked baseball along with commerce Thursday.

The Chamber of Commerce Business Afterhours event was hosted by the SOWEGA Council on Aging.

Central Monitoring and CTSI also sponsored the baseball themed festivity.

The night allowed community members to make new contacts, build relationships and promote their businesses.

"It gives us a chance to show off our building and what we have to offer," Debbie Blanton, the executive director of the SOWEGA Council on Aging, said. "It gives Central Monitoring and CTSI a chance to have people come see their products and their services.We get to network and have fun."

Those who showed up to the event tonight also had a chance to win some big prizes.

