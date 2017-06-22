Georgia state park remembers veterans

One Georgia state park is carrying on the legacy of soldiers from centuries ago.



The Museum at Georgia Veterans State Park teaches visitors about conflicts from the Civil War all the way to the Gulf War.



Displays inside feature uniforms, weapons and even a combat Jeep.



Outside, you'll see real life tanks and aircraft.



Curators said a sword at the museum also recently was borrowed back by one of its original owners for a special purpose.



"He got married four years ago, he borrowed it back and returned it," curator Amanda Norris said. "He used it to cut his wedding cake.”

The park will host a fireworks event on July 4.

