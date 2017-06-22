Cordele Watermelon Quest set for Saturday

The City of Cordele wants to teach you a little bit about the services they offer by sending you on an adventure this weekend.

The third annual Watermelon Quest pins participants against each other to solve a series of clues starting Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at third street and third Avenue.



To complete each task in the quest, they'll need to access the city's 311 information line via a phone, app or website.



City officials said they hope teaching people about the helpline will take stress off the 911 emergency center.



Participants can even win prizes during the free challenge.



“Last year, we made them drink a slushie as fast as they could, but it was like a little tiny one," Sarah Brown, a marketing specialist for the city, said. "Not too much of a brain freeze. We have a lot of fun with it. That’s the key to it. Having fun and letting people know about Cordele 311.”

You can register for the quest at the Cordele 311 website.

