ASU celebrates Jackson's national titles

Albany State's track and field program has had success before, but never a two-time national champion.

That is until Cervantes Jackson leapt his way into the ASU history books.

The Bainbridge native won the Division II high jump and triple jump last month, becoming the first Golden Ram to win two national titles.

On Wednesday, the school honored Jackson's accomplishments. His family and coaches were on hand for the ceremony also attended by Albany State University president Dr. Arthur Dunning and city commissioner Roger Marietta.

During the ceremony, Jackson received his three All-American medals and a letterman jacket. He earned All-American honors in high jump, triple jump, and long jump, in which he finished 4th.

The rising junior star has a chance to earn more accolades, and that's exactly what he plans to do.

"This means a lot to the school and my family, but I'm just looking at it as another accomplishment," Jackson says. "I have to keep pushing, go farther. I need more of these [medals]. So this is just an accomplishment."

Jackson hopes to continue to develop as a jumper, but will also look to add to his SIAC and NCAA honors in the decathlon and several other events in 2018.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10