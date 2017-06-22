Andrew's Schwarzer wins NJCAA Gold Glove

For the second time in as many seasons, the Andrew College baseball program can claim an NJCAA Division I Gold Glove winner.

This time, it's catcher Chris Schwarzer.

The sophomore backstop didn't commit an error in 282 chances in 2017. He also led the GCAA by throwing out 20 would-be base stealers and posted the conference's highest runners caught percentage at 49%.

"Chris is the best defensive catcher I have ever coached, and you would be hard-pressed to find someone better," Andrew head coach Blake Williams said in a statement. "The stats are overwhelming coming from a position that handles every pitch, and to have zero errors, is phenomenal."

The Lawrenceville, GA native was also named an NJCAA Third Team Academic All-American, and will continue his baseball career at the University of South Carolina-Aiken.

In 2016, Fighting Tigers centerfielder Mike Warren won the Gold Glove.

"One national Gold Glove defensive award winner in a coaching career is a highlight, back to back is a blessing," Williams says. "The bar is set pretty high for those two positions now at Andrew College."

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10