Penny tax collection slightly less than projected

Dougherty County's last penny tax collection brought in less than expected, but citizens won't be losing out on any big projects.

Special Local Option Sales Tax Six was under its initial projection by slightly more than two million dollars, with $95,996,525 dollars collected in six years, from April 1, 2011 - March 31, 2017.

The majority of the money paid for infrastructure projects, like road and sewer repairs.

Coming under projection is not unusual, according to the county's administrator.

Commissioners will make adjustments to the budget accordingly.

"It's not like a building won't be done. You can't build half a building. It might be less roads that you might get paved, but you pick them up in the next SPLOST," said Richard Crowdis, Dougherty County's Administrator.

Collection for SPLOST VII began April 1.

During the next six years, it's estimated to bring in $92.5 million dollars.

It's allocated to pay for things like new fire trucks and road improvements.

